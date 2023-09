DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach was speaking at the Future Proof conference Tuesday at Huntington Beach, California.

said the Fed’s tightening cycle should come to an end as the economy slows down further

“I think they are done. We have enough economic weakness.”

said the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index has been consistently high, but as soon as it drops under 4%, the Fed should halt with the rate hikes