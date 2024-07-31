Gundlach spoke in an interview with US media, CNBC.
Headlines via Reuters:
- Says a lot of room for the fed to cut short term interest rates
- Fed should have cut today
- Think we have a 150 bp of cuts coming, certainly in a year from now
- Says still believe 2 yr, 3 yr, 5 yr Treasuries are a safe place to be
- Believe we will eventually say we were in a recession in September 2024
- Don’t think the economy is that strong
That September 2024 recession call from him is interesting. The data doesn't appear to be showing the economy heading that way right now.