Gundlach spoke in an interview with US media, CNBC.

Headlines via Reuters:

Says a lot of room for the fed to cut short term interest rates

Fed should have cut today

Think we have a 150 bp of cuts coming, certainly in a year from now

Says still believe 2 yr, 3 yr, 5 yr Treasuries are a safe place to be

Believe we will eventually say we were in a recession in September 2024

Don’t think the economy is that strong

That September 2024 recession call from him is interesting. The data doesn't appear to be showing the economy heading that way right now.