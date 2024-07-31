Gundlach spoke in an interview with US media, CNBC.

Headlines via Reuters:

  • Says a lot of room for the fed to cut short term interest rates
  • Fed should have cut today
  • Think we have a 150 bp of cuts coming, certainly in a year from now
  • Says still believe 2 yr, 3 yr, 5 yr Treasuries are a safe place to be
  • Believe we will eventually say we were in a recession in September 2024
  • Don’t think the economy is that strong

That September 2024 recession call from him is interesting. The data doesn't appear to be showing the economy heading that way right now.

