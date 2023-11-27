The People's Bank of China has issued a notice to strengthen financial support for private firms
- support private enterprises in listing and financing, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring
to use monetary policy tools, fiscal subsidies to incentivize financial institutions to service private companies
China supports M&As, IPOs, refinancing by private firms
vows to boost bond issuance by privately owned firms
More:
- encourage lenders to not to cut or suspend loans for private companies facing temporary difficulties but have competitive technologies
- to reasonably meet the financing needs of private property companies
---
Indications of further support from the PBOIC is a positive for risk assets related to China, such as CHinese stocks, AUD etc.