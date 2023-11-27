The People's Bank of China has issued a notice to strengthen financial support for private firms

  • support private enterprises in listing and financing, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring

  • to use monetary policy tools, fiscal subsidies to incentivize financial institutions to service private companies

  • China supports M&As, IPOs, refinancing by private firms

  • vows to boost bond issuance by privately owned firms


  • encourage lenders to not to cut or suspend loans for private companies facing temporary difficulties but have competitive technologies
  • to reasonably meet the financing needs of private property companies

Indications of further support from the PBOIC is a positive for risk assets related to China, such as CHinese stocks, AUD etc.

PBoC
