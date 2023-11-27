The People's Bank of China has issued a notice to strengthen financial support for private firms

support private enterprises in listing and financing, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring

to use monetary policy tools, fiscal subsidies to incentivize financial institutions to service private companies

China supports M&As, IPOs, refinancing by private firms

vows to boost bond issuance by privately owned firms

More:

encourage lenders to not to cut or suspend loans for private companies facing temporary difficulties but have competitive technologies

to reasonably meet the financing needs of private property companies

---

Indications of further support from the PBOIC is a positive for risk assets related to China, such as CHinese stocks, AUD etc.