1550 GMT (1050 US Eastern time)

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a conversation on "Fed's Role in the Banking Industry" before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's 2023 Banking Outlook Conference

1900 GMT (1400 US Eastern time)

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in virtual fireside chat, "A Federal Reserve President Gets Real: Lessons on Leadership and the Economy" hosted by Handshake, a network of university and employer partners for students

It doesn't sound like either of those will bring much on the outlook for monetary policy.

Also, this list of Fed speakers is rarely complete. There are often a few that pop up unannounced in media interviews and what have you. they love the attention.