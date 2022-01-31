Fed's Bostic in an interview with Yahoo finance says:

50 basis point hike is not preferred policy action for a March meeting

Fed is not fixed on a set policy progression

Still has three rate hikes penciled in for 2022

He is laser focused on the next meeting and how data on inflation, jobs is evolving

Hard to anticipate too much what the long arc of policy will be at this point

Penciled in 3% inflation for full year 2022, anticipate labor supply disruptions will ease

If inflation responds quickly, Fed could go slower, but that is not base case since businesses appear to have built in price increases already

January jobs report likely will be a little lower than recent months showing omicron influences

Hopeful that job growth will rebound in February and March

Should get a few rate moves in and then reduce the size of the balance sheet

Would like to start balance sheet reduction as soon as possible

10 year into your treasury spread has narrowed because of uncertainty about how policy will play out

Fed should manage policy to avoid undue flattening of the yield curve

possibility that the Fed will cause a recession is relatively far off

Over the weekend, in an interview with the Financial Times, Bostic said:

If the data say that things have evolved in a way that a 50 basis point move is required or [would] be appropriate, then I am going to lean into that

Comfortable with moving in successive meetings

Sticks to 3 rate increases in 2022 with the first in March

For his comments from over the weekend, CLICK HERE.