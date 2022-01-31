fed-bosticv

Fed's Bostic in an interview with Yahoo finance says:

  • 50 basis point hike is not preferred policy action for a March meeting
  • Fed is not fixed on a set policy progression
  • Still has three rate hikes penciled in for 2022
  • He is laser focused on the next meeting and how data on inflation, jobs is evolving
  • Hard to anticipate too much what the long arc of policy will be at this point
  • Penciled in 3% inflation for full year 2022, anticipate labor supply disruptions will ease
  • If inflation responds quickly, Fed could go slower, but that is not base case since businesses appear to have built in price increases already
  • January jobs report likely will be a little lower than recent months showing omicron influences
  • Hopeful that job growth will rebound in February and March
  • Should get a few rate moves in and then reduce the size of the balance sheet
  • Would like to start balance sheet reduction as soon as possible
  • 10 year into your treasury spread has narrowed because of uncertainty about how policy will play out
  • Fed should manage policy to avoid undue flattening of the yield curve
  • possibility that the Fed will cause a recession is relatively far off

Over the weekend, in an interview with the Financial Times, Bostic said:

  • If the data say that things have evolved in a way that a 50 basis point move is required or [would] be appropriate, then I am going to lean into that
  • Comfortable with moving in successive meetings
  • Sticks to 3 rate increases in 2022 with the first in March

