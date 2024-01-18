Fed's Bostic

Open to starting rate cut before July if there is convincing evidence inflation is is long faster than he anticipates

Repeat baseline is for rate reductions starting in Q3, with care needed not to cut Toussaint and risk renewed demand and price pressures

size possibility conflicts around the world. Again complicate supply chains, risk that US budget fights and elections could affect the economy, and the financial markets

Gven uncertainty, unwise for event to mark in any approach at this point

Bostic has been more hawkish. Policy is a voting member on the 2024 FOMC Board. The market - despite the back up in yields recently - is still pushing for a cut sooner than the summer.

US stocks had dipped a bit:

S&P index is now up 10.27 points or 0.21% at 4749.23

NASDAQ index is up 118 points or 0.79% at 14972

US yields are higher with the longer end up more than the shorter end.

2 year yield 4.369% +1.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.149% +4.6 basis point

30-year yield 4.378% +6.6 basis points

The 2-30 year yield value is back into positive territory at 0.9 basis points. The 2-10 year spread is higher but still negative at -22 basis. point.