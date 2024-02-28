Fed's Collins

Repeats it will likely become appropriate to begin easing policy later this year.

Recent economic data highlight that progress toward the Fed's goals could continue to be bumpy.

More time is needed to discern if the economy is sustainably on the path to price stability and a healthy labor market.

States the need to see more evidence that the disinflationary process will continue before starting to carefully normalize policy.

Expecting all of the data to speak uniformly is too high a bar; shouldn't overreact to individual data readings.

The return to 2% will likely require demand growing at a more moderate pace this year.

Wants to see continued evidence that wage growth is not contributing to inflationary pressures.

In assessing inflation progress, will look for inflation expectations remaining well anchored and an orderly moderation in labor demand.

Wants to see continued declines in housing inflation and non-shelter services inflation.

The threat of inflation remaining above 2% has receded.

Collins tends to tilt a little more dovish, but like other officials does not see a cut imminently.