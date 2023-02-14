Brainard will be joined at the White House by Jared Bernstein, according to the report.

It's laughable that the White House thinks this could be market moving when it's been leaked for three weeks. I find it a bit bizarre that Brainard is taking a move to the National Economic Council. One line of thinking is that this could be a short-term tryout for Treasury Secretary as rumors continue to circulate that Biden could replace Yellen.

Bernstein has been part of top Democratic economic circles for many years and will head the White House Council of Economic Advisors.