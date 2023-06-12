European Central Bank meeting and Eurozone inflation previews via DB. These are in very brief.

  • The ECB meeting is on Thursday, 15 June, announcement due at 1215 GMT (815 US Eastern time)
  • European Central Bank President Lagarde press conference follows at 1245 GMT (845 US Eastern time)

Deutsche Bank:

  • Expecting 25bp hike and a hawkish message.
  • The focus will be on what the ECB signals for the path ahead.
  • Risks are further hikes beyond July might be needed.

The following day, Friday June 16 brings May EZ inflation data:

0900 GMT (0500 US Eastern time)

eurozone hicp cpi inflation 16 June 2023

Deutsche Bank:

  • HICP May final print – Flash print surprised consensus to the downside.
  • The dichotomy between services and core goods inflation to continue in the coming months