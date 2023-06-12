European Central Bank meeting and Eurozone inflation previews via DB. These are in very brief.

The ECB meeting is on Thursday, 15 June, announcement due at 1215 GMT (815 US Eastern time)

European Central Bank President Lagarde press conference follows at 1245 GMT (845 US Eastern time)

Deutsche Bank:

Expecting 25bp hike and a hawkish message.

The focus will be on what the ECB signals for the path ahead.

Risks are further hikes beyond July might be needed.

The following day, Friday June 16 brings May EZ inflation data:

0900 GMT (0500 US Eastern time)

Deutsche Bank: