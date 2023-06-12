European Central Bank meeting and Eurozone inflation previews via DB. These are in very brief.
- The ECB meeting is on Thursday, 15 June, announcement due at 1215 GMT (815 US Eastern time)
- European Central Bank President Lagarde press conference follows at 1245 GMT (845 US Eastern time)
Deutsche Bank:
- Expecting 25bp hike and a hawkish message.
- The focus will be on what the ECB signals for the path ahead.
- Risks are further hikes beyond July might be needed.
The following day, Friday June 16 brings May EZ inflation data:
0900 GMT (0500 US Eastern time)
Deutsche Bank:
- HICP May final print – Flash print surprised consensus to the downside.
- The dichotomy between services and core goods inflation to continue in the coming months