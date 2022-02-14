On Thursday, Bullard called for 100 basis points of Fed hiking by July 1. That threw gasoline in the bond market and caused a rout in risk assets.

Since then, we've heard from a handful of Fed officials pushing back against that, including KC Fed hawk Ester George who said "it's always preferable to be gradual."

I think that takes away from the sting of whatever he says today, but there will certainly be many eyes on CNBC with him coming up. The time for the interview is billed as 8:30 am ET (1330 GMT) but CNBC often advertises earlier times than the actual appearances, so it could be any time in the following 30 minutes.

USD/JPY is up 5 pips to 115.47.