Bulllard....I am so ready to tighten I can't wait
Fed's Bullard (voting member in 2022) is on the wires saying:
He favors a 100 basis point increase by July 1 Would prefer 50 BPs in March but will defer to Powell Would favor changing rates between meeting. Fed balance sheet reduction may require asset sales
Here's the full quote:
“I’d like to see 100 basis points in the bag by July 1,” Bullard, a voter on monetary policy this year, said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday. “I was already more hawkish but I have pulled up dramatically what I think the committee should do.”
In an earlier post today I wrote: "The CPI data continues move higher which is pushing the Fed back further into the corner as it remains slow to react. Will they play catch up in March with a 50 basis point hike? Admittedly, the market has done the tightening for the Fed with 2 year up toward 1.5% and 10 year pushing 2%, but the Fed still hasn't tightened with the Fed funds target still at 0.25% in the short term (and the Fed still buying bonds and MBS). Corporations continue to talk about the higher inflationary pressures with the commodity prices trending higher. Will the Fed - and the markets - get tired of waiting and waiting and waiting for the inflation numbers to start to pull back or will the they throw in the towel?. The
train continues to move away from the station and we know it is hard to stop a train when it gets going. . The next meeting is not until March 16. It is currently February 10. Remembering back to old days, numbers like this (and the jobs report from last week) would have traders on edge for a rate hike around this time of day - ahead of the meeting. Those days seem to be behind us as the Fed - and other central banks for that matter - are exploring new ways of monetary policy, with a kinder, gentler approach. Time will tell...." inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term
Bullard was thinking the same thing about the need to act may be between meetings sometimes.
Stocks have reacted to the downside on the comments with the Nasdaq down -142 points or -0.96%. The S&P is back below the 100 day MA and trades down -45 points at 4542.
The USD has also moved higher.
Yields are moving higher as well with the 10 year up to 2.035%.
The market is now pricing a >60% chance of 50 BPs in March.That's up from 30% before the CPI data.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW