Former St. Louis Federal President James Bullard spoke with Dow Jones / Market Watch (gated).
In brief ICYMI:
- Bullard predicts core PCE inflation will drop to 2.3% by the end of 2025, down from 2.8% at the end of last year.
- Inflation is expected to continue declining toward the 2% target but remain slightly above it.
- The Fed has managed to reduce post-pandemic inflation without causing a recession.
- Monetary policy is now in a fine-tuning phase.
- As markets recognised the Fed's success, they adjusted bond prices and helped un-invert the Treasury yield curve.
- The Fed appears on track for two more 0.25% rate cuts in 2025.
- A rate cut in March seems unlikely, with a cut more probable later in the spring.