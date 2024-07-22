Some of the factors supporting the economy are making it more difficult to achieve inflation target

The labour markets is still operating at a high capacity

Wage growth is brisk and prices are rising strongly, particularly in the services sector

Possible further interest rate cuts should therefore be carefully considered in light of current data

Besides that, they noted that the German economy itself likely grew a little slower than anticipated in Q2. Well, that's not too surprising given that the industrial sector remains in a recessionary state.