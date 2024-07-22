- Some of the factors supporting the economy are making it more difficult to achieve inflation target
- The labour markets is still operating at a high capacity
- Wage growth is brisk and prices are rising strongly, particularly in the services sector
- Possible further interest rate cuts should therefore be carefully considered in light of current data
Besides that, they noted that the German economy itself likely grew a little slower than anticipated in Q2. Well, that's not too surprising given that the industrial sector remains in a recessionary state.