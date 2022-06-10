Sees 2022 inflation at 7.1% (previously 3.6%)

Sees 2023 inflation at 4.5% (previously 2.2%)

Sees 2024 inflation at 2.6% (previously 2.2%)

Sees 2022 growth at 1.9% (previously 4.2%)

Bundesbank chief, Joachim Nagel, is out saying that the latest inflation jump in the region is not fully reflected in the projections update though. Adding that the current trend could push full-year inflation well above 7% in Germany.

Nagel also says that inflation "will not fall by itself" and argues that "resolute action" is needed by the ECB.