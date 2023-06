Economy to expand by 1.2% in 2024 and 1.3% in 2025 respectively

German inflation seen at 6.0% in 2023, 3.1% in 2024, 2.7% in 2025

Inflation risks are tilted to the upside

Economy is set to recover only arduously but inflation at last is easing

We'll see how confident they can stick to these forecasts in the months ahead. All these numbers have been relatively useless as any guide since the pandemic but they can be used to gauge sentiment among lawmakers and policymakers at least.