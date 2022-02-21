Unlike in previous pandemic waves, it is not just activity in services sector that is likely affected

Pandemic-related absence from work is likely to dampen economic activity markedly in other sectors also

German industry still providing a positive impulse

Supply bottlenecks are easing and better demand conditions are helping

That sets the stage for a rebound in the spring if the pandemic subsides

Well, I reckon they might have a rethink about the headline remark if they had seen the German February PMI reading here. The omicron impact is proving to be short-lived so unless the situation changes, a recession blip may not materialise in Germany.