Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was speaking on Sunday, Canada time. The report comes from CBC.

"I have to strike a balance. One is supporting Canadians with affordability challenges and the other is fiscal restraint, because I don't want to make the Bank of Canada's job harder than it already is,"

says she maintains "an upbeat tone"

expressed confidence in the Bank of Canada's ability to rein in inflation

said there was no guarantee that the economy would avoid a recession

USD/CAD is circa 1.2890, not a lot changed from its level late Friday.

Canada's Deputy PM and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland