Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was speaking on Sunday, Canada time. The report comes from CBC.
- "I have to strike a balance. One is supporting Canadians with affordability challenges and the other is fiscal restraint, because I don't want to make the Bank of Canada's job harder than it already is,"
- says she maintains "an upbeat tone"
- expressed confidence in the Bank of Canada's ability to rein in inflation
- said there was no guarantee that the economy would avoid a recession
USD/CAD is circa 1.2890, not a lot changed from its level late Friday.