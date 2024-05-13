There is intense focus on the US CPI data due Wednesday:

Prior to that, though, we get PPI data and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell on Tuesday:

Coming up at 1000 US Eastern time (which is 1400 GMT) Powell participates in a moderated discussion with De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) President Klaas Knot at annual general meeting of the Foreign Bankers’ Association

Knot is, of course, a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council (policy setting committee at the ECB). I digress.

April PPI is due:

For the PPI headline y/y the range of expectations is 2.1 to 2.3%

For the PPI excluding food and energy y/y (the red highlit data point above) the range is 2.3 to 2.5%

for the m/m its +0.1 - 0.3%

I'll pop up a post separately on why being aware of these ranges is important.