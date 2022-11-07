A forecast via Commonwealth Bank of Australia on what is ahead from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

TL;DR version is this:

  • We expect one further 25bp rate hike in December which would take the cash rate to 3.10% (our expectation for the peak in the cash rate).

CBA acknowledge a risk to this view:

  • The risk sits with a higher terminal rate, but we continue to look for rate cuts in H2 2023 and favour 50bp of in Q4 23.

---

Through this RBA rate cycle CBA have been tending towards the dovish side.

More from the note (this in summary)

---

The hike cycle so far from the RBA:

rba cycle cash rate 01 November 2022

And, FWIW I think CBA is very likely to be wrong on this forecast.