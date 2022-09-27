First up is European Central Bank President Lagarde at 0715 GMT:

in a discussion at Frankfurt Forum on US-European GeoEconomics organised by the Atlantic Council in partnership with Atlantik-Brücke in Frankfurt

0815 GMT Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe keynote speech:

at AFME conference about ‘The role of technology in changing the landscape for payments and settlement systems, and the potential applications of CBDC’s in wholesale markets’

1500 GMT:

Online introductory remarks by ECB board member Frank Elderson at an event entitled "A European monetary policy for the planet and for the people" hosted by the Greens/EFA in the European Parliament

1800 GMT Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra

chairs a panel with Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans at the London School of Economics

---

There are Federal Reserve speakers coming up also on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 - I'll post this separately.

---

The hot topic amongst central bankers right now is how tough they are on inflation, hiking rates etc. there will be p;plenty of that from this lot, you know the drill.