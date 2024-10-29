Swiss National Bank Chairman Martin Schlegel spoke on Tuesday:

"In the coming quarters, further interest rate reductions could be needed to maintain price stability in the mid-term"

"The good news is that our inflation forecasts show inflation in the area of price stability in the long term"

SNB forecasts for average inflation rates:

1.2% in 2024

0.6% in 2025

0.7% in 2026

On the Swissy, Schlegel said the Bank is ready to be active in forex markets if necessary, and negative rates are in the Bank's tool kit.

---

The Swiss National Bank next meet in December (the 12th), the prospect of a rate cut at that meeting is live. Markets are priced around 70% for a 25bp rate cut, and 30% for a 50bp cut.

The Bank has already cut rates three times this year, down to 1%.