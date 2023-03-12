SNB Chair Thomas Jordan spoke with newspaper SonntagsBlick in an interview ahead of the Bank's upcoming policy decision due on March 23:
- "At the moment inflation is too high in our country and we are doing everything we can to bring it back into the area of price stability"
- "Price stability is our main task. We define that conservatively as inflation of less than 2%"
Jordan spoke last week, hinting at the potential for higher rates ahead:
The interview Jordan gave with SonntagsBlick will be his last public comment ahead of the SNB's policy meeting on the 23rd.