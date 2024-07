A super-strong USD is not new news, but the Brazilian Real has been on the receiving end more than most:

Fiscal issues and also tensions between the President and the central bank governor have been amongst the factors weighing on the BRL. Short-term rates surging higher have done little to support the currency.

Speculation on an intervention by the Banco Central do Brasil (the coutnry's central bank) is heightening. If I get any more on this I'll post it.