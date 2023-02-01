Conveying this via a note from ING on the yuan (onshore yuan is CNY, offshore is CNH).

There has been some market speculation that the People's Bank of China may lift previous counter-cyclical measures in light of the recent strengthening of the RMB. This could include the removal of the 20% risk reserve on foreign exchange forward buying or maybe feature an increase in the foreign exchange deposit reserve ratio.

This "speculation" comes from Premier Li's urging for a stable exchange rate and financial sector.

The current USDCNY level at around 6.7 is around the middle of the range for the past five years. It may be a bit early to remove the risk reserve on FX forward purchases or any similar actions. 6.5 seems to be a more reasonable level. However, we cannot rule it out as the Chinese government wants the economy to recover smoothly during the reopening period.

If there is anything that could hurt the economy at the moment, the government is likely to try to minimise the risk. Assuming the PBOC does remove the 20% risk reserve, we do not think that this will have a long-term impact on the RMB but there could be some short-term volatility in the FX market similar to the opposite operational impact we have seen during previous CNY depreciations.

USD/offshore yuan chart, daily