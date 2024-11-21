1730 GMT/1230 US Eastern time: Speech by member of the board of the Swiss National Bank Petra Tschudin and Thomas Moser, "The Swiss Repo Market: 25 Years of Success for the Financial Centre and the National Bank", Money Market Event

Petra Tschudin is the a member of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank

also Head of Department III (Money Market and Foreign Exchange, Asset Management, Banking Operations and Information Technology, as well as the Singapore branch office) in Zurich

Thomas Moser is an Alternate Member of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank.