Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee spoke in an interview on US TV on Sunday, CBS’s “Face the Nation”. It was a soft sort of piece for a wide audience and Goolsbee didn't drop anything unexpected or controversial:

“We still get one more month of data, but 2023 looks like it’s going to end up being a very substantial reduction in inflation without a big increase in the unemployment rate, that’s the golden path that I talked about, but we’re still above the target,”

“We gotta get inflation down to target before it … until we are convinced that we’re on path to that … it’s an overstatement to, to be counting the chickens.”

Of concern are:

there are still numerous “concerning data points” that may I'mpact the "landing

“You see delinquencies going up on for both credit card debt, auto lending and small business lending"