Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee

Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee is speaking and says:

CPI data this week was very good.

If we got a lot of months like May CPI data, we would be feeling very good

My feeling was relief

We got to see some more progress

We are going to get a lot of data between now and September, December meetings

Goolsbee is thought to be a dove. He is a 2025 voting member

More from Goolsbee: