Minneapolis Fed Pres. Kashkari invited Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee for a chat moderated by CNBC Liesman. It seems to be underway with comments starting to trickle in.

Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee:

  • Fed 2% inflation target next as in anchor on expectations
  • Short run inflation expectations aren't what matters
  • Not surprised that one year expectations was higher
  • At this time not much evidence that inflation is stalling out at 3%.
  • We hit an inflation bulb this year and now we wait.
  • We need to sniff the data down.
  • We are relatively restrictive on policy.
  • Real fed funds rate is as high as it is been in decades.
  • I'm hesitant to focus too much on the recent inflation data.
  • I think we are restrictive on policy
  • Positive supply developments can make it hard to gauge if economy is overheating

As Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee/Kashkari speak, a snapshot of markets shows: Dow up 0.19%, S&P index unchanged and NASDAQ index -0.20%. The 2-year yield is 4.863% and the 10 year yield is at 4.502% (1:22 PM ET)

  • Increased immigration adds 80K monthly to jobs.