Minneapolis Fed Pres. Kashkari invited Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee for a chat moderated by CNBC Liesman. It seems to be underway with comments starting to trickle in.

Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee:

Fed 2% inflation target next as in anchor on expectations

Short run inflation expectations aren't what matters

Not surprised that one year expectations was higher

At this time not much evidence that inflation is stalling out at 3%.

We hit an inflation bulb this year and now we wait.

We need to sniff the data down.

We are relatively restrictive on policy.

Real fed funds rate is as high as it is been in decades.

I'm hesitant to focus too much on the recent inflation data.

I think we are restrictive on policy

Positive supply developments can make it hard to gauge if economy is overheating

As Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee/Kashkari speak, a snapshot of markets shows: Dow up 0.19%, S&P index unchanged and NASDAQ index -0.20%. The 2-year yield is 4.863% and the 10 year yield is at 4.502% (1:22 PM ET)