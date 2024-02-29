Fed's Goolsbee
Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee is speaking and says:

  • We've had very substantial progress over a long-term basis on inflation
  • Even with January PCE data showing a month of rebound, should be careful to extrapolate
  • There is element of truth that disinflation of 2023 was supply chain repair
  • Should be careful with the argument that supply change is now fixed.
  • Should not expect more benefit in 2024
  • Impact on supply shock on inflation takes time.
  • Suggests benefits of supply chain disinflation are still to come.
  • Lags on supply shock from labor on inflation are probably long.
  • As of labor supply shocks probably have a longer lasting effect on inflation then supply chain shocks

Goolsbee is a voting member and is mostly considered a dove.