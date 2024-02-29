Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee is speaking and says:
- We've had very substantial progress over a long-term basis on inflation
- Even with January PCE data showing a month of rebound, should be careful to extrapolate
- There is element of truth that disinflation of 2023 was supply chain repair
- Should be careful with the argument that supply change is now fixed.
- Should not expect more benefit in 2024
- Impact on supply shock on inflation takes time.
- Suggests benefits of supply chain disinflation are still to come.
- Lags on supply shock from labor on inflation are probably long.
- As of labor supply shocks probably have a longer lasting effect on inflation then supply chain shocks
Goolsbee is a voting member and is mostly considered a dove.