Chicago Fed national activity index
Chicago Fed national activity index by categories

The Chicago Fed US national activity index for April rose to 0.47 from 0.36 last month (revised from 0.44).

Broad categories of indicators used to construct the index made positive contributions in April with three improving from March.

  • 3 month average 0.48 vs. 0149 in March
  • 62 of 85 individual indicators made positive contributions
  • 23 May negative contributions
  • 47 indicators improved from March to April
  • 37 indicators deteriorated from March to April
  • one indicator was unchanged from March to April
  • production related indicators contributed 0.26 up from 0.20 in March
  • employment contributed 0.10 which was lower than the 0.17 in March
  • The contributions of personal consumption and housing category moved up to 0.08 in April from 0.01

/ Federal Reserve 