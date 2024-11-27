1800 GMT/1300 US Eastern time: Dinner introductory remarks by ECB board member Philip Lane at Conference on “Macroeconomic modelling frontiers for research and policy” organised by the ECB in Frankfurt

***

Philip Lane is serving as the Chief Economist and a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB) since June 2019.

Prior to this, he was the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland from 2015 to 2019. Lane has also held academic positions, notably as a professor at Trinity College Dublin.