The American Bankers Association’s Economic Advisory Committee brings together15 chief economists from some of North America’s largest banks.

The Committee chair notes the Fed is close to achieving its dual mandate, but warns the softening labor market needs monitoring

Fed seen cutting rates by additional 150bps through end-2025

Sees solid 2% growth in H2 2024 and 2025

Recession risk steady at 30% for 2025

Unemployment expected to peak at 4.4% in H1 2025

PCE inflation forecast to hit Fed's 2% target by Q2 2025

Credit availability expected to expand, quality to remain stable

Bank consumer delinquency rates projected at 2.7% in 2025

