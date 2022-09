The Central Bank of Chile (Banco Central de Chile) has raised its overnight rate to 10.75% from 9.75% prior.

The 100bp rate hike is above the +75 that was the consensus expected.

In its statement the Bank said the policy rate is now near the maximum that was outlined in the central scenario September quarterly report.

Check this out on the disease central bankers have right now:

Chilean TPM rate (not updated with today's decision yet):