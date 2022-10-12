>
Chile's central bank 50bp rate hike, to 11.25%. Will maintain there as long as needed.
Chile's central bank 50bp rate hike, to 11.25%. Will maintain there as long as needed.
Eamonn Sheridan
Wednesday, 12/10/2022 | 21:16 GMT-0
12/10/2022 | 21:16 GMT-0
Central Bank of Chile:
- raised overnight rate by 50bps, an expected decision
- to 11.25%
- the Bank says it now estimates the rate has reached its maximum for this cycle
- and says it'll maintain rates at the current level for as long as needed to bring inflation back down to its target
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW