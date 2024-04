The Wall Street Journal (gated) carry the report:

China's Ministry of Finance said that they would support the People’s Bank of China gradually restarting to trade Treasury bonds in open-market operations as they look to better coordinate the country’s fiscal and monetary policies

The remarks were published in the state-run People’s Daily on Tuesday.

The PBoC resuming trading in bonds would help boost liquidity in the economy.

More at that link above if you can access it.