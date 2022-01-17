The MLF interest rate sets a baseline for commercial bank LPR rates. And, as noted yesterday:

On Thursday this week, 20 January, we get 1 year and 5 year Loan Prime Rates set. A cut to the MLF will be seen as an indication the LPR rates too could see a cut.

ICYMI yesterday ...

The People's Bank of China cut its Medium-Term Lending Facility rate to 2.85%

from 2.95%

injected 700bn yuan with 500bn maturing

1 year MLF

first cut since April of 2020

On the 7-day reverse repo today, rate cut to 2.1%

from 2.2%

100bn yuan injected today

10bn yuan matured today

Analysts cited in China's securities press now jumping on this view.