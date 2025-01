Financial News is a People's Bank of China-backed media outlet in China. reporting on PBoC Q4 meeting statement, saying it sends a strong signal on stabilising the exchange rate:

PBoC has ample tools and experience to react to yuan fall

has ability to hold yuan basically stable at reasonable and balanced level

Despite some expectations of the PBoC allowing the yuan to eakend further:

The fixing was below 7.2 again:

Offshore yuan update: