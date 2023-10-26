Hardly a week goes by without a Chinese state-sponsored media outlet saying an RRR cut is incoming.

This week it's the China Securities Journal:

PBOC likely to reduce the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in Q4

Will do so to support government bond issuance

a front page piece

analysts cited

The Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) is a central bank regulation that sets the minimum amount of reserves each bank must hold in relation to their deposit liabilities.