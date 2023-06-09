Bloomberg report on advice to the government from Liu Yuanchun, president of Shanghai University of Finance & Economics

China should cut interest rates to

  • alleviate private firms’ financing burdens
  • and boost the economic recovery

Said private companies’ borrowing costs far exceed that of state-owned enterprises so the authorities should guide benchmark lending rates lower to bring down loan rates for private businesses

The Bloomberg report is gated but there is more there is you can access it.

PBOC