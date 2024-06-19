The PBOC is expeted to hold its benchmark one and five year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged today.

Current LPR rates are:

3.45% for the one year

3.95% for the five year

The expected hold is despite subdued economic data and widespread expectations that the Bank will be forced to cut rates at some stage. A critical constraint on the PBOC cutting rates is the wide yield gap with the US and the pressure on the yuan this is entailing.

On Monday the Bank set the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) unchanged:

---

How are Loan Prime Rates set?