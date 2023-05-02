Reuters with the info that both Chinese nationals and foreigners have been banned from leaving the country:

Scores of Chinese and foreigners have been ensnared by exit bans, according to a new report by the rights group Safeguard Defenders, while a Reuters analysis has found an apparent surge of court cases involving such bans in recent years

The relevance for the economy is that, far from opening up, China appears to be doing the opposite:

foreign business lobbies are voicing concern about the trend

One person prevented from leaving China this year is a Singaporean executive at the U.S. due-diligence firm Mintz Group, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Here is the link to the Reuters piece for more.

Adding to concerns over this:

