Loan prime rates are set by 18 designated commercial banks. Proposed rates are submitted by these banks to the PBOC.

The 1-Year Loan Prime Rate remains unchanged at 3.65%

most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR



The 5-Year Loan Prime Rate also unchanged at 4.30%

most home mortgage rates are based on the five-year

