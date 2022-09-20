Earlier preview post on this:

People's Bank of China monetary policy rate setting day - what to expect for loan rates

NAB comment on what to expect:

While surveys from last week show a strong consensus for no change to both, yesterday China lowered its 14-day reverse repo rate by 10bps to 2.15% (7-day rate unchanged at 2.0%). This elicits a bit of speculation that we could see a small change in one or both LPRs, so signifying a further easing in monetary policy (and negative for the Yuan were it to transpire).

The setting is coming up at 0115 GMT.