The People's Bank of China announce another step to open China's financial markets to wider global access. A statement from the People's Bank of China Friday:

China will allow foreign institutional investors to buy bonds traded on its smaller exchange market

Qualified foreign institutional investors ranging from central banks and sovereign funds to commercial banks and pension funds will be allowed to invest in bonds on the exchange market

can trade bond and invest in derivatives, among other bond-based instruments permitted by the PBOC and China's securities regulator

from June 30

via Bloomberg (gated)