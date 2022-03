Earlier this week the PBOC left the rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans unchanged. This is likely indicative of no change to come on Monday on the 1 and 5 year LPRs. Not analysts agree, some are tipping a small cut (5bps) to LPRs.

In February the People's Bank of China left China's loan prime rates unchanged

5-year rate at 4.6%

1 year rate at 3.7%