The news out of China on Monday was of more promised support for the economy:
- On Monday China promised more stimulus. Another promise, or for real this time?
- Rate cuts, tax cuts, fee reductions expected from China says state-sponsored finance media
In addition the People's Bank of China once again set the CNY much higher than expected:
Offshore yuan has been boosted by the combined impacts:
- USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.