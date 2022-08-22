The 1-Year Loan Prime Rate has been cut to 3.65% (from 3.70%)

most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR

the previous cut to the 1-year was in January

the 5 basis point cut is not as much as the 10bp cut that was expected

The 5-Year Loan Prime Rate has been cut to 4.30% (from 4.45%)

most home mortgage rates are based on the five-year

the 5-year was last cut in May

Loan prime rates are set by 18 designated commercial banks. Proposed rates are submitted by these banks to the PBOC.