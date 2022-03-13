Paraphrasing the remarks:

  • China has made it clear that it wants to stabilize growth
  • People's Bank of China has already taken some measures in this direction
  • In the future, the People's Bank of China's policy interest rate, market benchmark interest rate and market interest rate will all decline further

No specifics of when were offered up, "In the future" will have to do.

China is still implementing zero  covid-19  policies which weighs on the economy and has global implications also. Earlier:

China has partially locked down the cities of Shanghai and Shenzhen

ICYMI - China shuts down city of 17.5m people (Shenzen)

China disinfecting mail