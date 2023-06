China is widely expected to cut key lending benchmarks on Tuesday in the first such easing in 10 months, a Reuters survey showed, as authorities seek to shore up a slowing recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

FULL NOTE

Twenty-one, or nearly 66%, of all respondents expected the one-year LPR - on which most new and outstanding loans are based - to be cut by 10 basis points to 3.55% from 3.65%. Others projected the cut to range from five to 15 bps.