1-year Loan Prime Rate 3.45%

expected and prior of 3.45%

5-year Loan Prime Rate 3.95%

expected and prior 3.95%

Last week the MLF rate was set unchanged, this is usually (not always) a reliable guide that LPR rates will remain unchanged.

The MLF was unchanged in February but we got a big cut to the 5-year LPR.

---

The PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR):